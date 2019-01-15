Indonesian Exports Reach US$14.18 Billion in December

Jakarta: Indonesian exports reached US$14.18 billion in December 2018, decreasing by 4.89 percent compared to November 2018.



Indonesian non-oil and gas exports reached US$12.43 billion last month. The number decreased by 8.15 percent compared to the previous month.

"The decrease was influenced by long weekends and fluctuating commodity prices," Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.Cumulatively, Indonesian exports reached US$180.06 billion in 2018. The number increased by 6.65 percent compared to 2017.In the meantime, Indonesian non-oil and gas exports reached US$162.65 billion last year. The number increased by 6.25 percent compared to the previous year.Last month, the main destinations of Indonesian non-oil and gas exports were China (US$1.67 billion), the US (US$1.48 billion), Japan (US$1.16 billion) and the EU (US$1.33 billion).(WAH)