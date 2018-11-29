Coal Gasification Projects Could Reduce Fuel Imports: Jonan

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan believes that coal gasification projects could help the central government to reduce fuel imports.



"If the government is serious, it will take around two or three years," Jonan told reporters on Thursday.

The country's import value stood at USD17.62 billion in October 2018. It increased by 20.6 percent compared to September 2018According to the government data, non-oil and gas imports stood at USD14.71 billion last month. It increased by 19.42 percent compared to the previous month.In addition, oil and gas imports stood at USD2.91 billion last month. It increased by 26.97 percent compared to the previous month."In order to address the issue, we will prioritize coal gasification and electric car projects," Jonan said.(WAH)