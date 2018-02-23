JCI Rises 0.41 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.41 percent or 26.74 points to 6,619.8 on Friday, February 23, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transation volume was about 15.8 billion shares worth around 9.38 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 207 stocks were up, 154 were down and 114 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.41 percent or 4.5 points to 1,109.74 in the closing session.In the afternoon session, the top gainers were PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM), PT Borneo Olah Sarana Sukses Tbk (BOSS) and PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk.On the other hand, the top losers were PT Darma Henwa Tbk (DEWA), PT Hanson International Tbk (MYRX) and PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SMGR).(WAH)