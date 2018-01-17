En
Burger

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JCI Increases 0.23%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    17 Januari 2018 17:48 WIB
stock market (en)
Business (En)
JCI Increases 0.23%
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0,23 percent or 14.83 points to 6,444.52 on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 14.77 billion shares worth around 10.24 trilion rupiahs.

Meawhile, as many as 192 stocks were up, 156 were down and 124 were unchanged.

In the afternoon session, PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT Samudera Indonesia Tbk (SMDR), PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (DOID) and PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk (KRAS).

On the other hand, PT Ristia Bintang Mahkotasejati Tbk (RBMS), PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA).


(WAH)

