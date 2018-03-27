House Holds Tests for BI Deputy Governor Candidates

Jakarta: The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candidates.
The three candidates are Dody Budy Waluyo, Wiwiek Sisto Widayat and Doddy Zulverdi.
The Indonesian government is confident that Indian investors are interested in the country's infrastructure projects.
The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254,2…
Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will allocate up to $1 billion for the renewable energy industry in Indonesia this yea…
The Indonesian government will introduce a number of incentives to attract more foreign investments.
Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) raised Indonesia's sovereign credit Rating by one level to BBB/Stable Outlook on Thursday, Fe…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has annnouced that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth stood at …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has proposed three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candidates to undergo the House of Repr…
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has visited the House of Representatives to explain the planned rice imports.
The central government, Papua provincial administration and Mimika regency administration have signed an agremeent on the divestme…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.55 percent or 33.82 points to 6233.99 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Monday, March…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.17 percent or 10.53 points to 6,200.17 on Monday, March 26, 2018.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with the yen staying high against the dollar amid fears of a global trade war.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 43 points to Rp13,780 per dollar on Friday, March 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.69 percent or 43.38 points to 6,210.7 on Friday, March 23, 2018.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized the suspension of controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from key tr…
Asian markets plunged Friday following a sell-off in New York as Donald Trump sparked fresh trade war with China.