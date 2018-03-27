House Holds Tests for BI Deputy Governor Candidates

Jakarta: The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candidates.



The three candidates are Dody Budy Waluyo, Wiwiek Sisto Widayat and Doddy Zulverdi.

"We will test them one by one. We will start with Dody Budy Waluyo, Wiwiek Sisto Widayat and then Doddy Zulverdi," said Commission XI deputy chairman Muhammad Prakosa at the Parliament Building Complex on Tuesday morning.Dody currently serves as the head of Strategic Management and Governance Department. He has held the position since 2014.Doddy currently serves as the head of Monetary Management Department. He has held the position since 2015.Wiwiek currently serves as the head of West Java Representative Office since last year. She has held the position since last year.(WAH)