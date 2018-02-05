En
En

JCI Falls 0.59%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    05 Februari 2018 16:59 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Falls 0.59%
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.59 percent or 39.15 points to 6,589.67 on Monday, February 5, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 12.41 billion shares worth around 7.12 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 254 stocks were down, 123 were up and 92 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.44 percent or 4.9 points to 1,107 in the afternoon session.

In the closing session, the top losers were PT Inti Agrii Resources Tbk (IIKP), Pt Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) and PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA).


(WAH)

