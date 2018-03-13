Yen Ticks Up as Tokyo Stock Opens Lower

Tokyo: Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday after three days of gains, weighed down by a firm yen and a cronyism scandal dogging Japan's premier.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 percent, or 74.40 points, to 21,749.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.32 percent or 5.63 points, at 1,735.67.
"Investor sentiment was weighed down by the yen's uptick" against the dollar after a drop in Wall Street and lower US bond yields, Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Center, told AFP.
The dollar sank to 106.34 yen from 106.40 yen in New York Monday afternoon and 106.64 yen in Tokyo earlier.
A stronger yen is a negative for Japanese exporters as it makes their products less competitive abroad while eroding repatriated profits.
On Wall Street Monday, the Dow and S&P 500 both fell on revived fears of a trade war while the tech-heavy Nasdaq pushed to a fresh record high.
Sengoku at Tokai Tokyo said the market was watching a cronyism scandal in Japan although its negative impact is so far limited.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has faced mounting pressure in recent days over the 2016 sale of state-owned land to one of his supporters at a price well below market value.
Finance Minister Taro Aso admitted official documents had been altered but said he did not intend to step down.
"The market is concerned as it certainly has a negative impact on the Abe government. On the other hand, the there is no decent opposition party which could replace (Abe's) ruing Liberal Democratic Party," which would keep political turmoil from happening, Sengoku said.
Carmakers dropped with Toyota falling 0.70 percent to 6,909 yen and Honda off 1.84 percent at 3,670 yen. Banks were also lower with Sumitomo Mitsui down 1.03 percent at 4,580 yen. (AFP)
(FJR)
Asian markets turned negative again on Monday as the fallout from Donald Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs continues to feed…
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with steelmakers and other exporters falling amid lingering worries of a trade war.
Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday with investors locking in profits as the yen strengthened and after heavy Wall Street losses fu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.98 percent or 65.13 points to 6,554.67 on Monday, February 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.41 percent or 26.74 points to 6,619.8 on Friday, February 23, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.76 percent or 50.34 points to 6,593.06 on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.29 percent or 19.48 points to 6,643.4 on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.39 percent or 26.41 points to 6,662.88 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.48 percent or 97.71 points to 6,689.29 on Monday, February 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.04 percent or 2.82 points to 6,591.58 on Thursday, February 15, 2018.
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Equity markets mostly rose Monday on optimism over solid US jobs data and the prospect of a meeting between US President Donald Tr…
Qatar National Bank, the Middle East's biggest bank, on Monday said it aimed to almost double its foreign ownership limit, nin…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,768 per dollar on Monday, March 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 1.05 percent or 67.37 points to 6500.69 on Monday, March 12, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation at Bogor Palace in Bo…
An integrated industrial area such as JIIPE needs to be expanded so that more jobs are open.
Complete with the facilities owned, JIIPE will be able to become an independent industrial city.
The diversification of Indonesia's export destination countries can be one of the keys to be unaffected by the trade war the U…
German luxury carmaker BMW said Thursday its 2017 net profit soared 26 percent to a record 8.7 billion euros.
The strengthening of the US dollar against all other currencies, including the rupiah should be observed.