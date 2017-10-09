Govt to Extend Freeport's IUPK for Three Months

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry will extend Freeport Indonesia's special mining business license (IUPK) for three months.
"The current IUPK will expire on October 10," said ESDM Minister Ignasius Jonan at the Parliament Building complex on Monday afternoon.
Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Indonesia should control global nickel prices.
The government expects to collect higher non-tax state revenue (PNBP) from the mining sector next year.
PT Medco Energi International has completed the acquisition of PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara. The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry…
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has decided to extend Freeport Indonesia's copper concentrate export permit for five …
Medco Energi International has agreed to buy Amman Mineral International (AMI) which controls 82.2 percent shares in Newmon Nusa T…
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has granted PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara recommendation to export copper concentra…
Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Rini Soemarno mentioned that she is still waiting decision regarding 10.64 percent stake offer…
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources mentioned it has not yet determined the value of 10.64 stake offered by PT Free…
A number of foreign investors are planning to release their stocks in the local mining companies. It is considered as an opportuni…
Medco Energi Internasional Chairman Arifin Panigoro revealed the acquisition process of PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara will be finished …
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 19 points (0.14 percent) from Rp13,485 per dollar to Rp13,504 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.555 points or 0.162 percent to 5,914.933 on Monday, October 9, 2017.
The Finance Ministry's Directorate General of Taxation (DJP) has collected Rp770.7 trillion in tax revenue as of September 201…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by two points (0.01 percent) from 13,483 per dollar to Rp13,485 per do…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 3.472 points (0.059 percent) to 5,905.378 on Friday, October 6, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.247 points (0.038 percent) to 5,899.659 in the morning session on Friday, October…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by six points (0.04 percent) to Rp13,483 per dollar from Rp13,489 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 49.589 points (0.833 percent) to 5,901.906 on Thursday, October 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 35.212 points (0.592 percent) to 5,916.263 in the morning session on Thursday, Octo…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 93 points (0.68 percent) to Rp13,489 per dollar from Rp13,582 per d…