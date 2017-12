Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.47 percent, or 28.52 points, to 6,085.13 in the morning session on Friday, December 15, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were 13.16 billion shares worth around 2.83 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 171 stocks were down, 141 were up and 99 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.72 percent, or 7.47 points, to 1,025.28 on Friday morning.The top losers were PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP), PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk (BRMS), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI) and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (KLBF)The top gainers were PT Dwi Guna Laksana Tbk (DWGL),PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk (APLN), PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (SRIL) and PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA).(WAH)