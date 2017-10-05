JISDOR Appreciates 6 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by six points (0.04 percent) to Rp13,483 per dollar from Rp13,489 per dollar on Thursday, October 5, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 13 points (0.1 percent) to RP13,464 per dollar from RP13,477 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 36 points to RP13,384 per dollar from Rp13,348 per dollar on Wednes…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 43 points (0.32 percent) to Rp13,348 per dollar from Rp13,305 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 55 points (0.4 percent) from Rp13,270 per dollar to Rp13,325 per do…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 12 points (0.09 percent) from RP13,258 per dollar to Rp13,270 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 20 points (0.15 percent) from Rp13,238 per dollar to Rp13,258 per d…
Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 23 points (0.17 percent) from Rp13,261…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 22 points (0.17 percent) from Rp13,239 per dollar to Rp13,261 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 20 points (0.15 percent) from Rp13,209 per dollar to Rp13,239 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 23 points from Rp13,186 per dollar to Rp13,209 per dollar on Wednes…
Bank Indonesia (BI) recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated 32 points (0.24 percent) to Rp13,186 per …
Menggunakan krim pada malam secara teratur akan membuat kulit wajah terjaga elastisitas dan kesegara…
Sarapan dapat meningkatkan kinerja otak, memberikan nutrisi yang dibutuhkan tubuh, dan membantu menu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 49.589 points (0.833 percent) to 5,901.906 on Thursday, October 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 35.212 points (0.592 percent) to 5,916.263 in the morning session on Thursday, Octo…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 93 points (0.68 percent) to Rp13,489 per dollar from Rp13,582 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 12.022 points (0.202 percent) to 5,951,475 on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.
Nissan factories routinely forged inspection documents for new vehicles, reports said Wednesday, as a scandal mounted around Japan…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 83 points (0.61 percent) to Rp13,582 per dollar from RP13,499 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 25.423 points (0.43 percent) to 5,939.453 on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.
Bank Indonesia has reported that Jakarta province experienced an inflation of 0.05 percent month-to-month in September 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.316 points (0.327 percent) to 5,933.346 in the morning session on Tuesday, Octob…
The Central Statistcs Agency (BPS) has reported the number of foreign tourist visits stood at 1.4 million arrivals in August …