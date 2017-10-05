JISDOR Appreciates 6 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by six points (0.04 percent) to Rp13,483 per dollar from Rp13,489 per dollar on Thursday, October 5, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 13 points (0.1 percent) to RP13,464 per dollar from RP13,477 per dollar today.

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 49.589 points (0.833 percent) to 5,901.906 at the end of the afternoon session.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 7.02 billion shares worth around 6.26 trillion rupiah.Moreover, as many as 217 stocks were down, 129 were up and 101 were unchanged.(WAH)