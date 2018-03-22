JCI Drops 0.93%

En
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    22 Maret 2018 16:54 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.93 percent or 58.76 points to 6,254.07 on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.14 percent or 11.79 points to 1,026.65 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 220 stocks were down, 137 were up and 118 were unchanged.

Some of the top losers were PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (Poly), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Indocement Tunggal Prakasa Tbk (INTP).

Some of the top gainers were PT Samudera Indonesia Tbk (SMDR), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) BBTN and PT Dharma Samudera Fishing Industries Tbk (DSFI).

Today's transaction volume was around 15.21 billion shares worth around 10.9 trillion rupiahs.


(WAH)

