JCR Raises Indonesia's Credit Rating to BBB

Jakarta: Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) raised Indonesia's sovereign credit Rating by one level to BBB/Stable Outlook on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
"JCR has upgraded its ratings by one notch and changed the outlook to Stable. JCR has also upgraded its country ceiling for Indonesia by one notch to BBB+," the agency announced.
