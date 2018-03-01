Jakarta: Indonesia can still export automobile products to Vietnam following joint consultation by both governments over a Vietnamese prime ministerial decree on new terms and conditions for motor vehicles' production and trade, an Indonesian official stated.
According to a press release made available to Antara here on Thursday, the joint consultation was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb 27-28 to discuss details of the terms and conditions related to manufacturing, assembling, import, guarantee, and service of motor vehicles in the Vietnamese market as stipulated in Prime Ministerial Decree Number 116 of 2018.
Indonesian automobile manufacturers had expressed objection to the issuance of Prime Ministerial Decree Number 116 of 2018 owing to difficulty in implementing it coupled with fears of their automobile products not being exported to Vietnam.
"The Indonesian government has sought technical consultation with the Vietnamese government to confirm the acceptance of the Indonesian government's Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) certificate that had been prepared to meet their terms and conditions," the Indonesian Trade Ministry's Head of International Partnership Agus Saptono noted.
A delegation, led by the Indonesian Trade Ministry's Director General of Foreign Trade Oke Nurwan, had met its Vietnamese counterpart as well as the Vietnamese Automobile Manufacturers Association and Vietnamese Ministry of Transportation.
During the meeting, the Indonesian delegation had handed over the VTA certificate to the Vietnamese government in order to export its automobile products.
"Basically, in terms of its substance, our VTA has been accepted by Vietnam, but it needs some revision with regard to the Vietnamese regulation's format," a senior Indonesian official at the Indonesian Transportation Ministry Eddy Gunawan, who is also a delegate at the joint consultative meeting, stated.
The delegation had also convinced its counterpart that the Indonesian VTA had met the Euro 4 standard, which was also required by the Vietnamese automobile regulation. However, they were seeking some revisions in order to apply it in Vietnam.
"We accepted their additional information and revised it soon," he noted.
The Indonesian government is optimistic that the exports of automobile products to Vietnam would soon be normalized once the revision is completed. However, it is also hoped that the Indonesian Automobile Association would soon conform to the new conditions applied by the Vietnamese government. (Antara).
(FJR)
