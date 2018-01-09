Tokyo's Nikkei Index Closes at 26-Year High

Tokyo: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Tuesday at its highest level since November 1991, with traders buoyed by an apparent easing of tensions on the Korean peninsula.
The bellwether index added 0.57 percent, or 135.46 points, to end at 23,849.99 while the broader Topix index was up 0.48 percent, or 8.95 points, at 1,889.29.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.04 percent, or 2.76 points, to 6,254.24 on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.2 percent, or 12.44 points, to 6,239.04 before break on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.38 percent, or 87.76 points to 6,251.48 on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.99 percent or 62.85 points to 6,416.5 before break on Tuesday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.66 percent or 41.61 points to 6,355.65 on Friday, December 29, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to attend the Indonesia Stocks Exchange (IDX) closing bell ceremony on Friday, Dec…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent, or 49.02 points to 6,363.07 before break on Monday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 36,88 points to 6,314.05 on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent, or 14.91 points to 6,292.08 before break on Thursday morning.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.34 percent or 21.87 points to 6,363.54 before break on Tuesday.
Indonesia’s forex reserve position increased by $4.23 billion to $130.2 billion in December 2017 from $125.97 billion in the…
Mercedes-Benz said Monday it had defended its top spot as the world's biggest luxury carmaker in 2017, with a surge in sales, …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.06 percent or eight points from Rp13,405 per dollar to Rp13,397 p…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.5 percent or 31.67 points to 6,385.4 on Monday, January 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.13 percent or 8.23 points to 6,362.02 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,474 per dollar to Rp13,40…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.98 percent, or 61.42 points, to 6,353.74 on Friday, January 5, 2018.
The Jakarta composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.09 percent, or 5.83 points, to 6,298.15 before break on Friday.…
Qatar has approved legislation allowing 100-percent ownership for foreign investors in most sectors of the economy in a bid to boo…