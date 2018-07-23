Freeport Indonesia Divestment Will be Funded by Foreign Banks: Inalum

Jakarta: State mining holding company PT Inalum has stated that the divestment of PT Freeport Indonesia (PTF) would be fully funded by foreign banks.
"We don't want to influence the stability of the rupiah. We want to hold the transaction abroad," said PT Inalum spokesperson Rendi Witular in Jakarta on Monday.
"Inalum's income is in US dollar. PTFI's income is also in US dollar," the PT Inalum official added.
Earlier this month, PT Inalum signed a head of agreement (HoA) for the sale of Freeport-McMoran's shares and Rio Tinto's participation in PTFI. The state-owned company needs $3.85 billion to buy participating right of Rio Tinto in PTFI and 100 percent shares of Freeport McMoran in PT Indocopper Investama.
After completing the process, PT Inalum would own 51.38 percent stake in the operator of Grasberg mine. It currently only owns 9.36 percent stake in the company.
"We have decided to cooperate with foreign banks. We are still formulating the portion of the company," he added.
(WAH)
