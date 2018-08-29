New Pertamina CEO Instructed to Improve Business Performance

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intsructed definitive Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato to improve the state oil and gas giant's business performance.



"Pertamina should work hard to operate oil and gas blocks in Rokan, Mahakam and other areas," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung told reporters on Wednesday.

"Ibu Nicke and her team should be able to fulfill this tasks as well as possible," the Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI Perjuangan) politician added.The 50-year-old woman was inaugurated as Pertamina leader this morning. Her swearing-in ceremony was held at the headquarterts of the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry.The former Pertamina human resources director has served as an acting president director since April. She has worked in various state-owned companies before joining Pertamina.(WAH)