New Regulation on Foreign Workers Will Boost Investments: BKPM

Husen Miftahudin    •    23 April 2018 20:24 WIB
Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong (Photo:Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Trikasih Lembong strongly believes the Presidential Regulation No. 20/2018 on Foreign Workers Can boost investment growth up to 20 percent.

"If the government can implement this reform, our investment realization will grow around 10-20 percent," said the former trade minister in Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon.

"Local and foreign workers need certainty. They also want to," he added.

The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year. It increased by 5,599 people compared to the previous year.

"The number of foreign workers will not increase significantly. It will only increase slowly," he added. 



