JCI Drops 18.21 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.29 percent or 18.21 points to 6337.7 on Friday, April 20, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.57 percent or 5.9 points to 1,034.49 in today's trading session.
Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.45 percent ot 28.39 points to 6,298.72 before break on Monday.
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with exporters rising on a cheaper yen and the apparently limited impact of US-led strikes on…
Energy firms soared with oil prices in Asia on Wednesday but broader markets flitted between gains and losses after the previous d…
Asian markets rallied Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping eased worries over a simmering US trade war.
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday, as the yen eased modestly against the dollar, with investor sentiment hurt by falls on Wall St…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.13 percent or 8.16 points to 6,175.05 on Friday, April 6, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,804 per dollar on Friday, April 2…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno on Friday replaced Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik after calling for …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.
Chinese telecom giant ZTE vowed on Friday to fight back against a US order banning it from purchasing and using US technology for …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.54 percent or 34.15 points to 6,321.75 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Thursday, Apri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
China announced on Thursday it would impose temporary anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from the United States, t…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.22 percent or 13.84 points to 6,333.85 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,770 per dollar on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.