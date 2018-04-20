JCI Drops 18.21 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.29 percent or 18.21 points to 6337.7 on Friday, April 20, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.57 percent or 5.9 points to 1,034.49 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 188 stocks were down, 159 were up and 142 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Tifa Finance Tbk (TIFA), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN) and PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).Some of the top gainers were PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL), PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (CENT) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS).Today's transaction was 7.47 billion shares worth 6.25 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)