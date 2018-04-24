En
JCI Slumps 78.51 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    24 April 2018 16:53 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Slumps 78.51 Points
Illustration (Photo: Ant)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index slumped by 1.25 percent or 78.51 points to 6,229.64 on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, slipped by 1.61  percent o 16.58 points to 1,010.88 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 254 stocks were down, 125 were up and 108 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).

The top gainers were PT Lippo Securities Tbk (LPPS), PT Primarindo Asia Infrastructure Tbk (BIMA) and PT Rukun Raharja Tbk (RAJA).

Today's transaction volume was 11.42 billion shares worth 7.57 trillion rupiahs.


 


(WAH)

