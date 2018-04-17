JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13,770 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,770 per dollar on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.



On the other hand, according to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp13,766 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 203 stocks were down, 164 were up and 125 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Himalaya Energi PErkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL).(WAH)