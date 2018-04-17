JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13,770 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,770 per dollar on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
On the other hand, according to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp13,766 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM jakarta time.
China announced Tuesday a timeline to open up its manufacturing sector including scrapping ownership limits for foreign automakers…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.
The world's number two economy exceeded the 6.7 percent growth forecast by analysts.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.09 billion in March 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.45 percent ot 28.39 points to 6,298.72 before break on Monday.
The Industry Ministry has revealed that United States tech firm Apple Inc. will invest in Indonesia's tech industry.
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with exporters rising on a cheaper yen and the apparently limited impact of US-led strikes on…