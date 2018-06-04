JCI Surges 0.78% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 46.62 points to 6,030.2 before break on Monday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1.29 percent or 12.28 points to 965.88 at th end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, 174 stocks were up, 182 were down and 117 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA) and PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk (JSMR).The top losers were PT Harum Energy Tbk (HRUM), PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM), PT Bumi Teknokultura Unggul Tbk (BTEK), PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA) and PT Hanson International Tbk (MYRX).(WAH)