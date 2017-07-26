JISDOR Depreciates to Tp13334 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate depreciated by 14 points to Rp13,334 per dollar on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah currency rate depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,338 per dollar today.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 13.329 points or 0.229 percent to 5,800.206 points on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiah.About 145 stocks were up, 178 stocks were down and 115 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)