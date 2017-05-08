JISDOR Reaches Rp13324 Per Dollar

Metrotvnes.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday, May 8, 2017.



"Investors will monitor foreign reserve asset position," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.431 percent to 5,707.852 points today.The transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares worth around 9.1 trillion rupiah.As many as 180 stocks were up, 147 stocks were down and 104 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)