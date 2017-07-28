En
JCI Soars 0.194%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    28 Juli 2017 17:35 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.283 points or 0.194 percent to 5,831.027 points on Friday, July 28, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares worth aroud 7.9 trillion rupiah.

About 163 stocks were up, 171 stocks were down and 119 stocks were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased 2.178 points or 0.224 percent to 974.129 points today.

The top gainers were PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM), PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR) and PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR).

The top losers were PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF), PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (AALI) and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI).


(WAH)

