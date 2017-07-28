JCI Soars 0.194%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.283 points or 0.194 percent to 5,831.027 points on Friday, July 28, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares worth aroud 7.9 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.948 points or 0.206 percent to 5,813.535 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 14.836 points or 0.256 percent to 5,786.752 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points on Monday, July 24 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 31.638 points or 0.543 percent to 5,793.570 points in the end of the first session …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.662 points or 0.269 percent to 5,806.690 points on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.926 points or 0.274 percent to 5,806.426 points in the end of the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 28.011 points or 0.480 percent to 5,813.269 points on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points to Rp13,313 per US dollar on Monday, Jul…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.485 points or 0.163 percent to 5,841.280 points on Monday, July 17, 2017.
Ada delapan manfaat oatmeal yang perlu Anda ketahui.
Selain rutin mengikuti sesi latihan dan menghadapi padatnya jadwal pertandingan, beberapa pemain bol…
Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,326 per dollar on Fr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 10.86 points or 0.19 percent to 5,808 points in the end of the first session on Fri…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo launched the National Islamic Financial Committee (KNKS) at the State Palace in Gambir, C…
Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,315 per dollar on Thursda…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.538 points or 0.337 percent to 5,819.744 points on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
The House of Representatives approved the 2017 state budget amendment during the plenary meeting at the Parliament Building Comple…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.733 points or 0.340 percent to 5,819.939 points in the end of the first session …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 2017 Inflation Control Coordinating Meeting at Grand Shaid Hotel in Tanah ab…
Indonesia President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received World bank President Jim Yong Kim at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate depreciated by 14 points to Rp13,334 per dollar on Wednesday, July 26, 2…