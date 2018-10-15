Indonesia Posts Trade Surplus of 0.23 Billion in September 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD 0.23 billion in September 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.



According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. It decreased by 6.58 percent compared to the previous month.

"The country's export value stood at USD 134.99 billion in January-September 2018. It increased by 9.41 percent compared to the same period last year," BPS statistics division head Yunita Rusanti emphasized.In the meantime, the country's import value stood at USD14.6 billion last month. It decreased by 13.18 percent compared to the previous month.Cumulatively, the country's import value stood at USD 138,76 billion in January-September 2018. It increased by 23.33 percent compared to the same period last year."Non-oil and gas imports stood at USD12.32 billion in September 2018. It decreased by 10.52 percent compared to August 2018," the report stated."Oil and gas imports stood at USD2.28 billion in September 2018. It decreased by 25.2 percent compared to August 2018," the report said.(WAH)