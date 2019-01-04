Bulog Instructed to Hold Market Operations

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has instructed Central Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso to hold more market operations.



"We have instructed Bulog to hold more market operations. We have advised Bulog to cooperate with small and medium enterprises," Darmin told reporters on Friday, January 4, 2018.

"If they can increase the number of market operations, we will have more stable prices," Darmin said.In December 2018, consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent. In the meantime, the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent.Last month, food products contributed 0.29 percent to the inflation rate. In the meantime, transportation, communication and financial services contributed 0.24 percent to the inflation rate.According to the report, the highest inflation of 2.08 percent was recorded in Kupang. On the other hand, the lowest inflation of 0.02 percent was recorded in Banda Aceh.(WAH)