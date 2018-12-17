En
Indonesia Records US$2.05 Billion Trade Deficit in November 2018

Ilham wibowo    •    17 Desember 2018 13:44 WIB
Illustration (Photo:MI/Sumaryanto)

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto announced Monday that Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November 2018.

According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.

"Non-oil and gas exports decreased by 6.25 percent from US$14.36 billion to US$13.46 billion. Oil and gas exports decreased by 10.75 percent from US$1.54 billion from US$1.37 billion," the BPS leader said.

"We should improve our exports. We shouldn't rely on a small number of countries," he added.

On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion last month. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.

"Oil and gas imports decreased by US$81.7 million or 2.8 percent. Non-oil and gas imports decreased by US$707.3 million or 4.8 percent," he stated.



(WAH)

