Jokowi Grateful for Declining Open Unemployment Rate

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday said that the central government has prepared a number of measures to boost job creations.



Indonesia's open unemployment rate stood at 5.34 percent in August 2018. The number decreased by 0.16 percent compared to the same period last year.

"It is declining but it is still above five percent," Jokowi said."We would focus on vocational education. We would try to improve the quality of our vocational education," Jokowi added.BPS recently announced that the country's economy grew by 5.27 percent in the third quarter of 2018. The agency added that the country's GDP grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.(WAH)