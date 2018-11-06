ICP Up to $77.56 per Barrel in October 2018

Jakarta: The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) stood at $77.56 per barrel in October 2018, rising by $2.68 per barrel compared to the previous month.



According to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's official website, the average price of ICP Sumatera Light Crude stood at $USD78.09 per barrel last month. It rose by $2,71 per barrel compared to the previous month.

In the meantime, the global oil production stood at 100.3 million barrels per day last month. It decreased by 40 thousand barrels per day compared to the previous month.These are the average oil prices in the world markets last month:- Dated Brent rose by $2.3 per barrel to $USD81.15 per barrel.- WTI (NYMEX) rose by $0.67 per barrel to $70.76 per barrel.- OPEC Basket rose by $2.4 per barrel to $79.58 per barrel.- Brent (ICE) rose by $1.52 per barrel to USD80.63 per barrel.(WAH)