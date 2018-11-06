ICP Up to $77.56 per Barrel in October 2018

Jakarta: The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) stood at $77.56 per barrel in October 2018, rising by $2.68 per barrel compared to the previous month.
According to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's official website, the average price of ICP Sumatera Light Crude stood at $USD78.09 per barrel last month. It rose by $2,71 per barrel compared to the previous month.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced on Thursday that the October inflation rate stood at 0.28 percent.
For the first time the government has brought a touch of modernity to border areas mainly in Kalimantan and Papua.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected a lower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to maintain its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 5.75 percent after a Board of Bovernors meeting on Tuesday.…
