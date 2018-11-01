Jokowi Says Technological Innovations Should Boost Economic Activities

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has underlined that technological innovations should make economic activities more efficient.



"It shouldn't make easy things difficult. It should make difficult things easy," said Jokowi at BSD, South Tangerang, Banten on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

"Rich countries won't necessarily win against poor countries. Dynamic countries will surely win against stagnant countries," Jokowi said.ISE is the biggest technology and science fair in Indonesia. The exhibition is a collaboration between the Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI) and ID.M.This year's ISE is taking place at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) on November 1-14.this year's event is bigger with more research findings and technology projects at national and international levels."In this era, old business will disappear. Nevertheless, new businesses will rise," Jokowi said.(WAH)