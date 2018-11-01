Jokowi Says Technological Innovations Should Boost Economic Activities

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has underlined that technological innovations should make economic activities more efficient.
"It shouldn't make easy things difficult. It should make difficult things easy," said Jokowi at BSD, South Tangerang, Banten on Thursday, November 1, 2018.
Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on Thursday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration has significan…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday held a limited cabinet meeting to discuss about the upcoming Our Ocean Conferen…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo started their visit in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) province on …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday praised his cabinet members for delivering successful Asian Games, Asian Para …
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
Indonesia and Morocco will start negotiation on preferential trade agreement (PTA) in Jakarta next month to expand bilateral…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected a lower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to maintain its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 5.75 percent after a Board of Bovernors meeting on Tuesday.…
Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on Thursday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration has significan…
The Transportation Ministry is planning a meeting with PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) to discuss about the progress of the…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday held a limited cabinet meeting to discuss about the upcoming Our Ocean Conferen…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that October's inflation will reach around 0.12 percent month-to-month.
Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X had said its administration will continue a toll road project that connects Borobu…
The Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (Apindo) has warned that a 8.03 percent increase in the provinical minimum wage (UMP) for…