En
Burger

Most Popular

Downed Lion Air Jet's Black Box Retrieved: Navy Diver

Downed Lion Air Jet's Black Box Retrieved: Navy Diver

Indonesia Posts 0.28% Inflation in October: BPS

Indonesia Posts 0.28% Inflation in October: BPS

Jokowi Says Technological Innovations Should Boost Economic Activities

Jokowi Says Technological Innovations Should Boost Economic Activities

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Says Technological Innovations Should Boost Economic Activities

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    01 November 2018 13:59 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
Jokowi Says Technological Innovations Should Boost Economic Activities
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Hafiz Mubarak)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has underlined that technological innovations should make economic activities more efficient.

"It shouldn't make easy things difficult. It should make difficult things easy," said Jokowi at BSD, South Tangerang, Banten on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

Baca juga
"Rich countries won't necessarily win against poor countries. Dynamic countries will surely win against stagnant countries," Jokowi said.

ISE is the biggest technology and science fair in Indonesia. The exhibition is a collaboration between the Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI) and ID.M.

This year's ISE is taking place at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) on November 1-14.this year's event is bigger with more research findings and technology projects at national and international levels.

"In this era, old business will disappear. Nevertheless, new businesses will rise," Jokowi said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0397 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv