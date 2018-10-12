IMF Says Asia Will Post 5.6% Growth in 2018

Nusa Dua: The International Monetary Fund has projected that Asia's economic growth will reach 5.6 percent by the end of 2018.
"Asia has shown a remarkable progress in the past few decades," IMF Asia and Pacific department director Changyong Ree told a press briefing on Friday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday said both developed and developing countries should must strengthen cooperation…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged all countries to formulate regulations that can support finance technology star…
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Thursday praised the Indonesian government's efforts to eradicate the country's extre…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Wednesday encouraged participants of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the …
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has encouraged all countries across the world to take benfits from the latest digital techn…
Bank Indonesia (BI) hopes that the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings can find solutions to address negative impacts of the ongoing tr…