En
Burger

Most Popular

Jakarta Police Ready to Secure New Year's Eve Celebration

Jakarta Police Ready to Secure New Year's Eve Celebration

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Sign Regulation on Infrastructure Holding Company

Annisa ayu artanti    •    31 Desember 2018 16:59 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
Jokowi to Sign Regulation on Infrastructure Holding Company
Illustration (Photo:MI/Sumaryanto)

Jakarta: The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will sign the Government Regulation on Infrastructure Holding Company soon.

According to reports, PT Hutama Karya (Persero) will become the parent company of the infrastructure holding company. In the meantime, PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT Yodya Karya (Persero) and PT Indra Karya (Persero) will be included in the infrastructure holding company. 

Baca juga
"We hope that President Jokowi can sign the document today," the ministry's deputy of infrastructure Hambra said here on Monday.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the Jakarta-Surabaya toll road early this month. He also inspected a number of infrastructure projects in the past few months.

"This toll road will help businesses to produce efficient products by integrating special economic zones and industry areas," President Jokowi told reporters on December 20.

 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1016 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv