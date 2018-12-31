Jokowi to Sign Regulation on Infrastructure Holding Company

Jakarta: The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will sign the Government Regulation on Infrastructure Holding Company soon.



According to reports, PT Hutama Karya (Persero) will become the parent company of the infrastructure holding company. In the meantime, PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT Yodya Karya (Persero) and PT Indra Karya (Persero) will be included in the infrastructure holding company.

"We hope that President Jokowi can sign the document today," the ministry's deputy of infrastructure Hambra said here on Monday.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the Jakarta-Surabaya toll road early this month. He also inspected a number of infrastructure projects in the past few months."This toll road will help businesses to produce efficient products by integrating special economic zones and industry areas," President Jokowi told reporters on December 20.(WAH)