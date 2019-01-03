Govt Committed to Boost Halal Exports

Jakarta: National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro believes that the Islamic economy sector can help reduce the current account deficit.



"Our country currently is a net importer. It is detrimental to the current account defficit," Bambang said.

"Our halal certification should follow international standards. This measure can boost exports," he said.According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion last month. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)