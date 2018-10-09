Indonesia to Offer 78 Projects during IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

Bali: The Indonesian government wants to offer 78 projects worth $42.1 billion to foreign investors during the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.



"The number of the projects is 78. The total value of the projects is $42.1 billion," State-Owned Enterprise Ministry's special staff Sahala Lumban Gaol told Medcom.id on Tuesday.

"There are 12 sectors. They are energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, telecommunication, construction, infrastructure, trasnportation, seaport, airport, hotel and tourism," he added.The Annual Meetings will be held in the holiday island of Bali from October 8 until October 14. It will be attended by around 34 thousand participants representing governments, international organizations, media and civil society groups.The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions."If they are interested with the projects, they can contact our officials," he added.(WAH)