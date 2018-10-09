En
Burger

Most Popular

Indonesia to Offer 78 Projects during IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

Indonesia to Offer 78 Projects during IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia to Offer 78 Projects during IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

Annisa ayu artanti    •    09 Oktober 2018 11:49 WIB
global economy (en)
En Business (En)
Indonesia to Offer 78 Projects during IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings
The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. (Photo:Kemenko Perekonomian)

Bali: The Indonesian government wants to offer 78  projects worth $42.1 billion to foreign investors during the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings. 

"The number of the projects is 78. The total value of the projects is $42.1 billion," State-Owned Enterprise Ministry's special staff Sahala Lumban Gaol told Medcom.id on Tuesday.

Baca juga
"There are 12 sectors. They are energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, telecommunication, construction, infrastructure, trasnportation, seaport, airport, hotel and tourism," he added.

The Annual Meetings will be held in the holiday island of Bali from October 8 until October 14. It will be attended by around 34 thousand participants representing governments, international organizations, media and civil society groups.

The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.

"If they are interested with the projects, they can contact our officials," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0585 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv