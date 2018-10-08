En
Finance Chiefs Start Arriving for IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

Suci Sedya Utami    •    08 Oktober 2018 11:47 WIB
global economy (en)
En Business (En)
Finance Chiefs Start Arriving for IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings
The Annual Meetings will take place in Nusa Dua, Bali on October 8-14. (Photo:Antara/Nyoman Budhiana)

Bali:  Finance ministers and central bankers from around the world have arrived in the holiday island of Bali to join the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.

"South Sudan, Uganda, Mauritania, Burundi, Bahamas, Iceland, Eswatini, Montenegro, Trinidad Tobago and others," the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings task force chief Peter Jacobs told reporters on Monday.

The Annual Meetings will take place in Nusa Dua, Bali on October 8-14. It reportedly will gather more than 19 thousand guests from various countries.

"There is also Melinda Gates from the Gates foundation," the official added.

The forum will discuss topics that are considered to be the core of the event. It also will hold side events that are organized by forums of parliament, CSOs, NGOs and other institutions.

The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive economic impacts to the whole country.




(WAH)

