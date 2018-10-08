Finance Chiefs Start Arriving for IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

Bali: Finance ministers and central bankers from around the world have arrived in the holiday island of Bali to join the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.
"South Sudan, Uganda, Mauritania, Burundi, Bahamas, Iceland, Eswatini, Montenegro, Trinidad Tobago and others," the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings task force chief Peter Jacobs told reporters on Monday.
Payments from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach a new record in 2017 but the costs of transferring funds …
The law firm at the heart of the "Panama Papers" global tax evasion scandal that brought down two world leaders announce…
Banking giant HSBC more than doubled pre-tax profit to $17.2 billion in 2017, it announced Tuesday, after a recovery drive to stre…
Bitcoin plunged 20 percent to a three-month low on Tuesday, its latest sharp loss following a series of setbacks for the cryptocur…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
The economy of Palu has gradually returned to normal days after the massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami hit the city and its…
The central government has disbursed funds to support ongoing evacuation and relief efforts in quake-affected Central Sulawesi. Â …
A number of multinational companies have pledged donations to help Central Sulawesi residents in the wake of Friday's deadly e…
The government is ready to revitalize the economy in Palu and Donggala following Friday's deadly earthquake and subesequent ts…
The seven destinations include the Komodo National Park, Rinca and a number of spots for snorkeling off Labuan Bajo.
Indonesia recorded a deflation of 0.18 percent in September 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said Bank Indonesia's decision to raise its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate can stren…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the first section of Depok-Antasari toll road in South Jakarta on Thursday. Â…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to raise its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 percent after a Board of Governo…