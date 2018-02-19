En
JCI Surges 97.71 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    19 Februari 2018 17:38 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.48 percent or 97.71 points to 6,689.29 on Monday, February 19, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 12.01 billion shares worth 7.8 trillion rupiahs.

Meanwhile, as many as 263 stocks were up, 111 were down and 1107 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.74 percent or 19.33 points to 1,128.25 in the closing session.

In the afternoon session, the top gainers were PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLKM), PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI).

On the other hand, the top losers were PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN), PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA) and PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (SRIL).


(WAH)

