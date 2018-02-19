JCI Surges 97.71 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.48 percent or 97.71 points to 6,689.29 on Monday, February 19, 2018.
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 12.01 billion shares worth 7.8 trillion rupiahs.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.6 percent or 39.11 points to 6,505.52 on Friday, February 9, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 72.13 points to 6,472.51 before break on Friday.
Asian trading floors were a sea of red once again on Friday as the global rout returned with a vengeance on intensifying fears abo…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.77 points to 6,544.63 on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.14 percent, or 9.27 points to 6,525.6 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.87 percent or 56.33 points to 6,534.87 on Wednesday, Februari 7, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.15 percent or by 74.18 points to 6,552.72 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.69 percent or 111.13 points to 6,478.54 on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.47 percent or 162.86 points to 6,426.82 before break on Tuesday.
Asian stocks plunged Tuesday after a record-breaking loss on Wall Street, extending a global rout as panicked investors fret over …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.04 percent or 2.82 points to 6,591.58 on Thursday, February 15, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.25 percent or 16.22 points to 6,594.4 on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased byy 0.84 percent or 54.72 points to 6,578.18 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
