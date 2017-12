JCI Increases to 6,167

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.55 percent, or 33.7 points, to 6,167.67 on Tuesday, November 19, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 17.58 billion shares worth around 9.97 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 156 stocks were up, 167 were down and 140 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.6 percent, or 6.21 points, to 1,041.88 in the closing session.In the second session, the top gainers were PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA), PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (DOID), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR), PT Kapuas Prima Coal Tbk (BUMI) and PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Dwi Guna Laksana Tbk (DWGL), PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (LPKR), PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA), PT Indocement Tunggal Prakasa Tbk (INTP) and PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk (PSSI).(WAH)