JISDOR Appreciates 0.04%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Thursday, April 19, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.07 percent or nine points to Rp13,785 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 208 stocks were up, 145 were down and 130 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Tifa Finance Tbk (TIFA), PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM), PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO), PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA).(WAH)