En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Appreciates 0.04%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    19 April 2018 17:36 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates 0.04%
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/Eko Nordiansyah)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by  0.07 percent or nine points to Rp13,785 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 208 stocks were up, 145 were down and 130 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Tifa Finance Tbk (TIFA), PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM), PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO), PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0430 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv