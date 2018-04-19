China Targets US, EU with Rubber Trade Case

Beijing: China announced on Thursday it would impose temporary anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from the United States, the European Union and Singapore.
The case could stoke the simmering tit-for-tat trade tiff between Beijing and Washington, with each side having made threats of more duties on billions of dollars worth of goods.
China announced Tuesday a timeline to open up its manufacturing sector including scrapping ownership limits for foreign automakers…
A South Korean actress who was once kidnapped by the North's agents on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un's late father and …
China is encouraging its southern island of Hainan to develop horse racing and introduce a raft of reforms as Beijing pushes the t…
China has stepped up its campaign against foreign espionage with a website in Mandarin and English encouraging people to report na…
Japan's premier was facing fresh pressure Monday as new polls showed a second cronyism scandal has sent his approval ratings n…
China on Friday called on the European Union to take a joint stand against US protectionism as the tit-for-tat trade rift between …
South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years Friday for corruption, completing a dramatic fa…
The two Koreas on Thursday set a date for a rare inter-Korean summit, following a high-level meeting that was held days after the …
A Japanese official at the heart of a cronyism and cover-up scandal that has dented Shinzo Abe's popularity said Tuesday the p…
Seoul is pushing for "Gangnam Style" star Psy to perform in next week's historic concerts by South Korean artists in…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Thursday, Apri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.22 percent or 13.84 points to 6,333.85 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,770 per dollar on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.54 percent or 34.24 points to 6,320.01 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.
Supreme Court chief Hatta Ali has inaugurated Dody Budy Waluyo as the new Bank Indonesia deputy governor.
Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns.
China announced Tuesday a timeline to open up its manufacturing sector including scrapping ownership limits for foreign automakers…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,770 per dollar on Tuesday, Apri…