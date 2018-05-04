JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13943 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 1.58 percent or 22 points to Rp13,943 per dollar on Friday, May 4, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,945 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.13 percent or 66.39 points to 5792.34 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 257 stocks were down, 118 were up and 114 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BBTN), PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC), PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL) and PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).(WAH)