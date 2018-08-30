En
Wijaya Karya Urged to Support Infrastructure Development in Namibia

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    30 Agustus 2018 16:06 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
President Joko Widodo and Namibia President Hage Gottfried Geingob (Photo: Ant/Hafiz Mubarak A)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastructude development in Namibia.

Namibia President Hage Gottfried Geingob visited the Bogor Palace earlier today. He discussed a number of cooperation opportunities during the bilateral meeting.

"I have urged our state-owned companies to increase their presence in Namibia. I have instructed PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastucture development in Namibia," Jokowi said.

"PT Wijaya Karya could coin their public housing projects. They could cooperate with Namibian companies," Jokowi added.

Indonesia will hold the upcoming Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue next year. It will gather business leaders from Indonesia and Africa.


(WAH)

