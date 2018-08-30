Wijaya Karya Urged to Support Infrastructure Development in Namibia

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastructude development in Namibia.



Namibia President Hage Gottfried Geingob visited the Bogor Palace earlier today. He discussed a number of cooperation opportunities during the bilateral meeting.

"I have urged our state-owned companies to increase their presence in Namibia. I have instructed PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastucture development in Namibia," Jokowi said."PT Wijaya Karya could coin their public housing projects. They could cooperate with Namibian companies," Jokowi added.Indonesia will hold the upcoming Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue next year. It will gather business leaders from Indonesia and Africa.(WAH)