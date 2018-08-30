Wijaya Karya Urged to Support Infrastructure Development in Namibia

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastructude development in Namibia.
Namibia President Hage Gottfried Geingob visited the Bogor Palace earlier today. He discussed a number of cooperation opportunities during the bilateral meeting.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident that the newly-inaugurated Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmit…
Palestine Olympic Committee chairman Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Wido…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakart…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivered Thursday his annual state of the nation address to hundreds of members of the p…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intsructed definitive Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato to improve the sta…
The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has officially inagurated Nicke Widyawati as state oil and gas giant Pertamina definitive pre…
The Transportation Ministry is still discussing the investment value of the planned Jakarta-Surabaya higher-speed rail project.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of second-generation business owners at the Presidential Palace on Mond…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has hinted the government may increase import tariffs of 900 consumption goods.
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo said today the central bank is open to the possibility of hiking its 7 Days R…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Indonesian military to help maintain the country's invesment climate.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has urged the European Union (EU) to ease trade and non-trade b…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo announced today that next year's budget deficit target has been set at 1.84 percent.