En
Burger

Most Popular

MH370 Search to End Next Week: Malaysian Minister

MH370 Search to End Next Week: Malaysian Minister

The Internet: a Dangerous Place for Wild Animals

The Internet: a Dangerous Place for Wild Animals

French Gourmets Cheesed Off at New Camembert Rules

French Gourmets Cheesed Off at New Camembert Rules

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Increases 1.39% in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    23 Mei 2018 12:58 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Increases 1.39% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) inceased by 1.39 percent or 79.81 points to 5830.93 before break on Wednesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.97 percent or 17.92 points to 929.76 at the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 195 stocks were up, 148 were down and 109 were unchanged.

Some of the top gainers were PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BBNI) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI).

Some of the top losers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (AKRA) and PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD).



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0940 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv