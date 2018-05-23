JCI Increases 1.39% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) inceased by 1.39 percent or 79.81 points to 5830.93 before break on Wednesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.97 percent or 17.92 points to 929.76 at the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 195 stocks were up, 148 were down and 109 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BBNI) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI).Some of the top losers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (AKRA) and PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD).(WAH)