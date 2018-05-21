PLN Committed to Improve Business Growth

Jakarta: The state-owened electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has prepared various measures to deliver stronger business performances.



"We have very clear goals. We aim for better sales," PLN corporate communication unit head I Made Suprapteka told Medcom.id on Monday, May 21, 2018.

"We want to boost the number of customers. We also want to boost national electricity consumption ," he adde.According to official data, the national electrcity consumpion stood at 55.42 TWh in the first quarter of 2018. It increased by 3.67 percent last quarter.Besides that, the household electricity use stood at 22.9 TWh in the first quarter of 2018. It rose by 1.44 percent last quarter.(WAH)