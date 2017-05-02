Inflation Rate Reaches 0.09% in April: BPS

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.
"Calendar year inflation reached 1.28 percent," BPS head Suhariyanto said.
Bank Indonesia has predicted that inflation will reach around 0.69 percent this January.
The government and the central bank have conducted a coordination meeting to discuss measures to control inflation movements this …
The government and the central bank will maintain food prices to control inflation movements.
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Agus Martowardojo said administered prices will influence inflation movements in 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced that inflation reached 0.42 percent month-to-month and 3.02 percent year-on-year…
Bank Indonesia (BI) recorded that inflation reached 0.31 percent month-to-month in the fourth week of December 2016.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said inflation in December 2016 will only reach around 0.2-0.3 percent …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes inflation for December will be lower than last month.
Bank Indonesia (BI) spokesman Tirta Segara said volatile food prices infuenced inflation in the country in November 2016.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded an inflation rate of 0.47 percent in November 2016.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points to Rp13,327 per dollar on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution belives Indonesia's economic growth can reach 5.3 percent in 2017.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2017 at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, J…
The Batam Tourism Agency believes the region can attract at least 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2017.
Australia will enforce export restrictions on major gas producers, the prime minister said Thursday, to shore up domestic supply a…
NAFTA partners Mexico, Canada and the United States plan to swiftly renegotiate their free trade deal, the White House announced.