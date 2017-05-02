En
Inflation Rate Reaches 0.09% in April: BPS

Suci Sedya Utami    •    02 Mei 2017 14:20 WIB
inflation
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.

"Calendar year inflation reached 1.28 percent," BPS head Suhariyanto said.

"Year-on-year inflation rate reached 4.17 percent," he added.

As many as 53 cities experienced inflation. Other 29 experienced deflation.

Pangkal Pinang recorded the highest inflation. Jakarta recorded the highest deflation.

"The inflation rate was primarily influenced by electricity tariffs," he stated.



(WAH)

