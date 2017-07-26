Investment in Indonesia Reaches Rp170.9 Trillion in Q2 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the investment realization in Indonesia grew by 12.7 percent to Rp170,9 trillion in the second quarter of 2017 from Rp151.6 trillion in the same period last year.



The domestic investment realization in Indonesia grew by 16.9 percent to Rp61 trillion in the second quarter of 2017 from Rp52.2 trillion in the same period last year.

The foreign investment realization in Indonesia grew by 12.7 percent to Rp170.9 trillion in the second quarter of 2017 from Rp151.6 trillion in the same period last year."BKPM will resolve investment problems," BKPM chief Thomas Lembong said.The five largest investment destinations were Jakarta (Rp24.8 trillion), West Java (Rp24.8 trillion), East Java (Rp21.3 trillion), Banten (Rp11.5 trillion) and South Sumatra (RP10.6 trillion).The five largest foreign direct investment sources were Singapore (USD1.6 billion), Japan (USD1.4 billion), China (USD1.3 billion), Hong Kong (USD0.6 billion), South Korea (USD0.5 billion).(WAH)