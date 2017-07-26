Investment in Indonesia Reaches Rp170.9 Trillion in Q2 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the investment realization in Indonesia grew by 12.7 percent to Rp170,9 trillion in the second quarter of 2017 from Rp151.6 trillion in the same period last year.
The domestic investment realization in Indonesia grew by 16.9 percent to Rp61 trillion in the second quarter of 2017 from Rp52.2 trillion in the same period last year.
The Investment Coordinating Board (BPKM) has announced that investment realization increased 12.4 percent last year.
President Joko Widodo has urged his economic team to prepare measures to achieve the 2017 investment target.
Indonesia will host the 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers Investors Seminar (AFMIS) in Jakarta on November 5.
Investment realization reached Rp155.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2016. It increased by 10.7 percent compared to the same pe…
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto will visit Japan today (10/13). He will meet with Japanese officials and industrialists.
The National Police plans to increase security in a number of industrial areas.
Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong said United states (US) investment in Indonesia is mostly concentrated in…
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Thomas Lembong conducted a meeting with a hundred investors in Busan, South Korea today.
Twenty investors from Guangdong, China are reportedly interested to put investments in Indonesia.
A South Korean footwear company is ready to build a factory in Jepara, Central Java that will create 15,000 jobs for local residen…
Lantaran anak cenderung meniru dan mengikuti kebiasaan dan perilaku orang tua, maka diharapkan orang…
Jumlah asupan makanan menjadi hal penting dalam menyukseskan penurunan berat badan.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 6.890 points or 0.120 percent to 5,820.522 points in the end of the first session o…
The government will carefully promote the controversial rupiah redenomination program, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawat…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged government agencies to accelerate mass transportation projects.
Indonesia's Bank Indonesia on Tuesday revealed that the country's inflation rate may reach 0.18 percent month-on-month thi…
The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attended the Indonesian Infrastructure Forum at Fairmont Hotel in Senayan, South Jakarta on …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by a point to Rp13,320 per dollar on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.948 points or 0.206 percent to 5,813.535 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 14.836 points or 0.256 percent to 5,786.752 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate appreciated by four points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, July 24, 2017…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points on Monday, July 24 2017.