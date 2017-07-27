En
Police to Secure 287 Rally

Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

House Passes 2017 State Budget Amendment

JCI Rises 0.337%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    27 Juli 2017 16:50 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.538 points or 0.337 percent to 5,819.744 points on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.2 billion shares worth around 5.6 trillion rupiah.

About 168 stocks were up, 158 stocks were down and 119 stocks were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.198 points or 0.020 percent to 971.951 points today.

The top gainers were PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM), PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk (GEMS) and PT Inti Bangun Sejahtera Tbk (IBST).

The top losers were PT Marga Abhinaya Abadi Tbk (MABA), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG) and PT Merck Tbk (MERK)


(WAH)

