JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.733 points or 0.340 percent to 5,819.939 points in the end of the first session on Thursday, July 27, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 3.3 billion shares worth around 2.3 trillion rupiah.

About 170 stocks were up, 115 stocks were down and 125 stocks were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 2.760 points or 0.284 percent to 974.513 points in the morning.The top gainers were PT Inti Bangun Sejahtera Tbk (IBST), PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk (GEMS) and PT Mitrabara Adiperdana Tbk (MBAP).The top losers were PT Bayu Buana Tbk (BAYU), PT Marga Abhinaya Abadi Tbk (MABA) and PT Atlas Resources Tbk (ARII).(WAH)