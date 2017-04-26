BKPM Records Investment Realization of Rp165.8 Trillion in Q1 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Invesment coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the country's investment realization reached Rp165.8 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, a 13.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



"Indonesia is still an attractive investment destination," BKPM head Thomas Lembong said on Wednesday.

The country's domestic investment realization reached Rp68.8 trillion last quarter. It increased by 36.4 percent compared to the same period last year.The country's foreign investment realization reached Rp97 trilion last quarter. It increased by 0.94 percent compared to the same period last year."BKPM will improve coordination efforts with other agencies," he said.(WAH)