BKPM Records Investment Realization of Rp165.8 Trillion in Q1 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Invesment coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the country's investment realization reached Rp165.8 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, a 13.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
"Indonesia is still an attractive investment destination," BKPM head Thomas Lembong said on Wednesday.
Indonesia will host the 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers Investors Seminar (AFMIS) in Jakarta on November 5.
Investment realization reached Rp155.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2016. It increased by 10.7 percent compared to the same pe…
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto will visit Japan today (10/13). He will meet with Japanese officials and industrialists.
The National Police plans to increase security in a number of industrial areas.
Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong said United states (US) investment in Indonesia is mostly concentrated in…
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Thomas Lembong conducted a meeting with a hundred investors in Busan, South Korea today.
Twenty investors from Guangdong, China are reportedly interested to put investments in Indonesia.
A South Korean footwear company is ready to build a factory in Jepara, Central Java that will create 15,000 jobs for local residen…
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) wants to attract investments from Indonesian diaspora. BKPM chief Franky Sibarani met wit…
The government has promised incentives for investors in eastern Indonesia region. One of them is tax holiday.
Trade tensions spiked between Washington and Ottawa on Tuesday as President Donald Trump accused Canada of being 'very rough&#…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened higher Friday, buoyed by fresh hopes for US tax cuts and comments from Japan's top central banker that mon…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking a fall on US and European markets after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 44 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.