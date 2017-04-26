JISDOR Appreciates 18 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.



"Inflation data will be released next Tuesday," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points today.The transaction volume reached around 10.8 billion shares worth around 7.8 trillion rupiah.Moreover, 174 stocks were up, 144 stocks were down and 113 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)