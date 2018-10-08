Indonesia Ready to Host IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings: Luhut

Bali: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut B. Panjaitan on Monday said that Indonesia is ready to host the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.



Officials earlier inspected a number of venues including Westin Hotel, Bali International Convention Center (BICC) and Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC). They also checked various supporting facilities such as media center, health clinic and Indonesia Pavilion.

"All venues are ready for the event," said Luhut in a written statement received by Medcom.id."As of today, around 34 thousand people have registered for the event," Luhut said.The Annual Meetings will take place in Nusa Dua, Bali on October 8-14. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo widodo will attend the opening ceremony on October 11The government is optimistic that the event can Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive economic impacts to Bali and other regions.(WAH)